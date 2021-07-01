Dalton Davis w/ The Waymores

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Come out to Wanderlinger on Thursday, July 1, as The Waymores open for Dalton Davis' solo show!

The Waymores will be playing at 7:30PM. Dalton Davis will go on at 9:00PM. Cover $10.

21+ after 9:00PM.

Concerts & Live Music
4232697979
