Dalton Dover

Sky Zoo 5709 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Dalton Dover 

Come out to SkyZoo September 19th for the hottest country show around by the one and only Dalton Dover, him and his guys will be bringing the heat! Mark your calendars and we’ll see you there! Let’s Party Chattanooga, TN!

