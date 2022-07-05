Damien Jurado & Chris Pureka

We are delighted to be included in Damien Jurado’s tour supporting the release of his 18th studio album Reggae Film Star. Don’t expect a Wailers Tribute Show. Highly anticipated, and advance tickets are strongly recommended.

Get tickets here.

Chris Pureka opens, and she could well headline under usual circumstances. Having Damien Jurado at Barking Legs definitely aren’t “usual circumstances”.

Note that we’ll be selling advance tickets at $15 until 10am on the day of the show or until they sell out. If tickets remain available, the price will increase to $20. All seating is general admission, so we recommend early arrival. Doors will open at 6:30pm.

It’s the first Wednesday of the month and Alan Wyatt Quartet is back! This week, Shawn Perkinson returns to the fold, along with the always stellar pair of David Schwab on bass and Stephen Humphreys on drums The Vanguard on Dodds Avenue has returned.

We couldn’t be happier with our return to action, and audiences have been most responsive. Cover is just $5, and we encourage tips for the band to get them above their modest base fee. See you Wednesday!

We hope you’ve been vaccinated, we hope you’ll wear a mask if you’re more comfortable, but it’s time to give the new normal a go. No documentation required, All except those with worrisome symptoms are welcome; please use judgement.