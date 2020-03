Spend your Thursday evening on the 1885 Grill. Enjoy your southern coastal favorites, $7.50 sangria flights and live music with Dan Maguire.

Dan Maguire is a singer/songwriter from Rockford, IL. His jazzy, original style will enhance an intimate dining experience, pair with a private event or entertain a brewery, bar or festival. When his music fills the space, a mutual experience is shared as the songs celebrate life’s beauty, or ease its occasional edge.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.