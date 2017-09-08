Please join us Friday, September 8th, from 5:30 - 8:30pm at LIT gallery for the opening of Harper’s interactive installation “Garden Party.” This also acts as the Grand Opening of the LIT gallery itself. The artist will be in attendance to talk about the process and ideas behind the installation, while the entire rest of the building at 4015 Tennessee Ave will be alive with additional art from local artists, food from local vendors, and live music in the brewery downstairs. Tickets will be for sale closer to the event.
Dana Lynn Harper Grand Opening Reception
LIT Gallery 4015 Tennessee Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
