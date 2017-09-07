Dana Lynn Harper Lecture and Opening Reception

The Palace Picture House 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Harper will be giving a presentation and lecture on her work, practice, and experience during her time in Chattanooga in the theater of the Palace Picture House, followed by an opening reception for “Cultivating Light,” a series of small works she is creating specifically for the walls of the Swine gallery. Harper will be on site to chat, mingle, and bring insight into her practice as an artist. This event is free and open to the public of all ages.

