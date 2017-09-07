Harper will be giving a presentation and lecture on her work, practice, and experience during her time in Chattanooga in the theater of the Palace Picture House, followed by an opening reception for “Cultivating Light,” a series of small works she is creating specifically for the walls of the Swine gallery. Harper will be on site to chat, mingle, and bring insight into her practice as an artist. This event is free and open to the public of all ages.
Dana Lynn Harper Lecture and Opening Reception
The Palace Picture House 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Thursday
-
Education & LearningNature Nuts: Why is that Turtle Beeping?
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsMuseum Hop
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
This & ThatTourney of The Foxes
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Saturday
-
Charity & FundraisersD9's 2nd Annual Tin Cup Golf Tournament
-
-
Education & LearningTerm Effects on the People Who Lived Here
-
This & ThatTourney of The Foxes
-
Theater & DanceOur Destiny Is His Legacy
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicNativity Mini-Concerts: Advent in August, Part 1
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicKyle Nachtigal
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicDr. B & The Ease
-
Concerts & Live MusicKofi Mawuko
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicDevon Gilfillian
-
Concerts & Live MusicIron & Wine w/ Lydia Loveless
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourtney Holder
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
-
Concerts & Live MusicBike Night with Eric & Eric