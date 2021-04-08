Dance: Under Construction

See a live dance performance in the museum galleries! Dancers Mariadela Belle Alvarez and Cherokee Ellison will take inspiration from “Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum.” Together, they’ll share an exploration of art, dance, and social justice with Afro Latinx cultural influences.

This program will be recorded for those unable to attend in person.

All attending will be required to wear masks throughout their time in the museum. This program is free with museum admission ($20 general admission; FREE for members and youth 17 and under)

Generous support for this project provided by Art Bridges