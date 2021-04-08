Dance: Under Construction

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Dance: Under Construction

See a live dance performance in the museum galleries! Dancers Mariadela Belle Alvarez and Cherokee Ellison will take inspiration from “Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum.” Together, they’ll share an exploration of art, dance, and social justice with Afro Latinx cultural influences.

This program will be recorded for those unable to attend in person.

All attending will be required to wear masks throughout their time in the museum. This program is free with museum admission ($20 general admission; FREE for members and youth 17 and under)

Generous support for this project provided by Art Bridges

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Theater & Dance
4232670968
to
Google Calendar - Dance: Under Construction - 2021-04-08 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dance: Under Construction - 2021-04-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dance: Under Construction - 2021-04-08 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dance: Under Construction - 2021-04-08 18:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

March 23, 2021

Wednesday

March 24, 2021

Thursday

March 25, 2021

Friday

March 26, 2021

Saturday

March 27, 2021

Sunday

March 28, 2021

Monday

March 29, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours