Dance Party

Wanderlinger Brewing Company is hosting dance music DJ Mystery Box, along with The H.O.E. Crew & DJ Astronaut Alfie, for a wild late night of dancing into the AM.

Tickets on sale soon. $10 online/ $14 door. 21+. Masks & temperature checks at the door.

https://checkout.square.site/buy/KIWI34NTREBXML35Y67JILXJ