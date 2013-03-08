Dancing at Lughnasa

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

The beautiful, rolling hills of Ireland hold many stories and many secrets. Playwright Brian Friel manages to perfectly combine the whimsical nature of the country with the easy relatability of family dysfunction in DANCING AT LUGHNASA. With it’s premiere in 1990, DANCING AT LUGHNASA dazzled audiences with it’s quick wit and charming portrayal of a family on the brink of crisis. Whether from circumstances outside of their control, or circumstances of their own making, each member of the family begins to question their life choices as well as their relationships with those around them.

