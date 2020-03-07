Daniel Boiling

Winner of the Grassy Hill Kerrville New Folk songwriter contest, the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, and others, Daniel shares experiences from a life well-lived in three countries and seven States

.This balladeer/songwriter with the friendly tenor brings his well-crafted story songs to happy audiences throughout the U.S. and in Europe in over one hundred shows a year, from House Concerts and listening rooms to major festivals – Kerrville, Winfield, Woody Guthrie, and others. Daniel is also a member of the iconic 1960s folk trio The Limeliters and the trio frequently performs with The Brothers Four and The Kingston Trio.

Born into a traveling Air Force family, he later worked as a National Park Ranger (yes, the gun-toting kind) and as a Criminal Investigator for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. He started touring full-time at 50, when most guys are planning their retirement. He has eight albums out – the newest, LIVE AT THE KITCHEN SINK, was produced by Jono Manson and released on Berkalin Records in May 2018. Daniel’s 2016 album, THESE HOUSES, was considered for GRAMMY Nomination as “Best Folk Album”, and was chosen among Top 10 Albums of 2016 by Folk Radio DJs across the U.S.