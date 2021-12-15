Daniel Donato - Cosmic Winter Jam

× Expand Wanderlinger Brewing Daniel Donato

Daniel Donato with special guests JB Strauss and E.T. Live at WanderLinger

$20 at the door. Use promo code COSMIC to unlock special pricing on Eventbrite (see ticket link).

Doors at 7:00, show at 7:30. 21 and up only.

At the age of 14, Daniel discovered one of Nashville’s best kept secrets, The Don Kelley Band at Robert’s Western World. This legendary house band played five nights a week, four hours a night, and regularly hosted Music City’s finest guitarists. The band’s approach to their 100+ song setlist of classic country and bluegrass music was unique and packed out Nashville’s most famous Honky Tonk on a nightly basis. For three years, every Saturday, he gave the band his business card, in hopes that he could join their legendary roster.

He got the gig.

464 shows, 1856 hours, and 20,880 songs later, the ways of this band live and breathe in every note he plays and sings. The COVID-19 pandemic ended this band’s career, and in tribute to the immense inspiration they brought to Nashville, “Cosmic Country & Western Songs,” was born.

The songs and sounds from this album are the sounds of Nashville’s finest country band rocking the house in Music City’s most famous Honky Tonk on a Saturday night, with a twist of #CosmicCountry woven in.

2021, in an otherwise very difficult and competitive touring climate, has been a major year of growth for Daniel with his Lost Highway Podcast reaching new heights, career-high attendances in every market, new band member personnel helping the music acheive new dimensions, and a bullish outlook to the future. Cosmic Country is alive and well and the future is bright.