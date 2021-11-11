× Expand wanderlinger brewing company 11/11 danielle cormier and jason lyles

Join us in welcoming Danielle and Jason to the stage for a night of great music!

Danielle Cormier is Nashville based singer-songwriter making her first Wanderlinger appearance! With honest songwriting and vocals that are similar to

Norah Jones and Sara Bareilles, Danielle creates music that is both approachable and captivating. http://www.daniellecormiermusic.com/

Jason Lyles is a Chattanooga based singer-songwriter who has always been interested in what lies between genres – in that gray area where sounds tangle together and kick free of any sense of restriction or confinement.

https://www.jasonlylesmusic.com/

Show is only $7 and doors open at 7pm with show from 8-11pm. Ages 21+

Taproom opens at 4pm with Happy Hour from 4-6pm and food service until 9pm.