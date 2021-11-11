wanderlinger brewing company
11/11
danielle cormier and jason lyles
Join us in welcoming Danielle and Jason to the stage for a night of great music!
Danielle Cormier is Nashville based singer-songwriter making her first Wanderlinger appearance! With honest songwriting and vocals that are similar to
Norah Jones and Sara Bareilles, Danielle creates music that is both approachable and captivating. http://www.daniellecormiermusic.com/
Jason Lyles is a Chattanooga based singer-songwriter who has always been interested in what lies between genres – in that gray area where sounds tangle together and kick free of any sense of restriction or confinement.
https://www.jasonlylesmusic.com/
Show is only $7 and doors open at 7pm with show from 8-11pm. Ages 21+
Taproom opens at 4pm with Happy Hour from 4-6pm and food service until 9pm.