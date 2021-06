Danimal: Original Music Solo Performance

Join us Thursday, June 24th, as Danimal returns to the Wanderlinger stage for an all-original music, solo performance!

Doors 7:00PM. Show begins at 7:30PM. $7 Cover.

21+ after 9PM.

Our kitchen is open until 9PM, with weekly specials and a menu crafted by Chef Carolyn. Make it dinner and a show!