With influence from bands such as Flaming Lips, Radiohead, My Morning Jacket, The Beatles, Sigur Ros, Wilco, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more you are sure to find music that will hit you right in the chest. His music heavy on the songwriting process and you will find that as you move through each song. Full melodic and lyrical focus shine through the music with a solid foundation in rhythm that creates the primary characteristic which this music has been known for.
Danimal Planet
OddStory Brewing Co. 336 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
