Danimal's Halloween Bash

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Come dressed in your best Halloween costume and dance the night away while Danimal takes the stage! $10 / 21+

Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
