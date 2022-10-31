Danish String Quartet 20th Anniversary Season

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

The Danish String Quartet, one of today’s most highly acclaimed and in-demand classical quartets in the world, celebrates its 20th Anniversary season with a return to the US on a nine-city tour from October 26 to November 6, performing repertoire by Mozart, Britten, Schubert, Schumann, and Lotta Wennäkoski, as well as their own arrangements of traditional Scandinavian folk music. 

The Quartet returns to the US January 22-29, with stops in the West (Santa Fe, NM and Portland, OR), the Midwest (Wheaton, IL, just west of Chicago) and the East (Boston, MA, Albany, NY, and Ridgewood, NJ). In April, the Quartet returns to present the premiere of a new work by Anna Thorvaldsdottir, the third commission of their four-year project, DOPPELGÄNGER, which pairs world premiere commissions with major works from Schubert's masterful chamber music repertoire. The new work by Thorvaldsdottir will receive its world premiere in California at UC Santa Barbara and then travel to Cal Performances in Berkeley, the Vancouver Recital Society, Carnegie Hall in New York and Washington Performances in Washington, DC.

The Danish String Quartet's most recent release on ECM is PRISM IV (June 2022). A third collection of folk music arrangements is due out in early 2023, and the final CD in the PRISM series, PRISM V, is scheduled for release in Fall 2023. 

  • Monday, October 31, 7:30 pm
  • Chattanooga, TN
  • String Theory at the Hunter - Tickets & Info
  • PURCELL: Chaconne in G minor (arr. Britten) 
  • SCHUBERT: String Quartet in D minor, D. 810 "Death and the Maiden" 

