Dank Tank Drive In - feat. Yattie Westfield

Dank Tank is pleased to bring you our drive in series of shows. We are over the moon to say that we will be having Yattie Westfield join us. Tickets will be limited and more details are to come. SAFETY WITHIN COMMUNITY IS OUR UTMOST CONCERN!

As you probably already have concluded, tickets are limited, SO we are going to be doing our best to make this a live streamed event as well.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/912323959209140/

*** Every detail of this event is subject to change. With this climate, it’s just a day at a time kinda thing:) Much Love!