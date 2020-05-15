Dank Tank Drive In - feat. Yattie Westfield

to Google Calendar - Dank Tank Drive In - feat. Yattie Westfield - 2020-05-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dank Tank Drive In - feat. Yattie Westfield - 2020-05-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dank Tank Drive In - feat. Yattie Westfield - 2020-05-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Dank Tank Drive In - feat. Yattie Westfield - 2020-05-15 19:00:00

Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Dank Tank Drive In - feat. Yattie Westfield

Dank Tank is pleased to bring you our drive in series of shows. We are over the moon to say that we will be having Yattie Westfield join us. Tickets will be limited and more details are to come. SAFETY WITHIN COMMUNITY IS OUR UTMOST CONCERN!

As you probably already have concluded, tickets are limited, SO we are going to be doing our best to make this a live streamed event as well.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/912323959209140/

*** Every detail of this event is subject to change. With this climate, it’s just a day at a time kinda thing:) Much Love!

Info

Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Dank Tank Drive In - feat. Yattie Westfield - 2020-05-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dank Tank Drive In - feat. Yattie Westfield - 2020-05-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dank Tank Drive In - feat. Yattie Westfield - 2020-05-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Dank Tank Drive In - feat. Yattie Westfield - 2020-05-15 19:00:00

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

May 14, 2020

Friday

May 15, 2020

Saturday

May 16, 2020

Sunday

May 17, 2020

Monday

May 18, 2020

Tuesday

May 19, 2020

Wednesday

May 20, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse