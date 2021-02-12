DANK TANK

to

Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Hey! We are having a limited seating/ masks required show this Friday! Livestream will be available from Stone Cup Cafe’s page at 9pm EST! We haven’t played a show together in a couple months, so this promises to be saucy!

Concerts & Live Music
