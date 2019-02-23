A consummate jazz pianist, Sample was performing R&B jazz in his native Memphis by the age of 10. He has toured with many performers including Dionne Warwick and Isaac Hayes. He has opened for Grover Washington and B.B.King.
Danny Sample
Jewish Cultural Center 5461 North Terrace Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
