Southern Adventist University will host actor Mike Wiley for a riveting one-man play on Thursday, January 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Iles P.E. Center on the university’s campus. Titled “Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till,” the performance chronicles the murder, trial, and unbelievable confessions of the men accused of lynching Till, a young black man visiting Mississippi from Chicago.

Wiley is an acclaimed actor and playwright with a mission to bring educational theater to young audiences and communities across the country. In addition to his many school and community performances, he has appeared on National Geographic Channel, Discovery Channel, and The Learning Channel. To help bring key events and figures in African-American history to life, he started his own production company, creating plays, films, and podcasts. Wiley has a Master of Fine Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is the 2010 and 2014 Lehman Brady Visiting Joint Chair Professor in Documentary Studies and American Studies at Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Admission is $5, with tickets sold at the door.