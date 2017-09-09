Dara Tucker has a voice that brings together power, finesse and soul to magnificent effect. She’ll be performing at Barking Legs Theater in support of her new release, “Oklahoma Rain”. Oklahoma-bred, Nashville-based, with a career that has taken her to the top jazz clubs in NYC, Dara will enchant and blow you away.
Dara Tucker Band
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Concerts & Live Music
Thursday
-
