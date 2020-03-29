Darci Lynne Farmer

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Winning NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” at just 12-years old by the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show, singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer impresses audiences across the country with her sweetheart disposition and undeniable, show-stopping talent beyond her years. Accompanied by her musical friends including a diva-esque rabbit: Petunia, a shy and soulful mouse: Oscar and a sarcastic old woman: Edna.

Tickets are $102.75, $52.75, and $32.75 and are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Tivoli Theatre box office, or by phone.

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Comedy, Concerts & Live Music
