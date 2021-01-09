Dark Room Series featuring Ryan Limpus

Join us for another installation of The Dark Room Series, a photography exhibit in partnership with our local dark room-Safelight District!

Photographer Bio: A Tennessee native, Ryan Limpus focuses on photographing portraits and the beautiful Tennessee landscape. After shooting weddings and events for five years, his interests moved away from the commercial parts of photography and into the informal. Much of the joy of photography, he finds, comes from the personal interactions and calm serenity that can be achieved when focusing on these avenues. While employing all film formats from 35mm to 11x14, his true love and inspiration come when shooting large and ultra-large format film. While a desk-bound engineer by trade, you are most likely to find him in either his home studio or roaming the miles of trails around Chattanooga when office hours are over.