Darrell Scott: Barking Legs Anniversary Show

The inspiration and extraordinary generosity of one of Barking Legs’ staunchest supporters has created the opportunity for this culminating event of our outdoor season featuring the legendary singer-songwriter-guitarist Darrell Scott.

Multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Darrell Scott mines and cultivates the everyday moment, taking the rote, menial, mundane, and allowing it to be surreal, ever poignant, and candidly honest, lilting, blooming, and resonating. The words he fosters allow us to make sense of the world, what is at stake here, and our place in it. And ultimately, Darrell knows the sole truth of life is that love is all that matters, that we don’t always get it right, but that’s the instinctive and requisite circuitous allure of things, why we forever chase it, and why it is held sacred. Darrell Scott comes from a musical family with a father who had him smitten with guitars by the age of 4, alongside a brother who played Jerry Reed style as well. From there, things only ramped up with literature and poetry endeavors while a student at Tufts University, along with playing his way through life. This would never change. After recently touring with Robert Plant and the Zac Brown Band (2 years with each), and producing albums for Malcolm Holcomb and Guy Clark and being named “songwriter of the year” for both ASCAP and NSAI, these days find him roaming his Tennessee wilderness acreage hiking along the small river, creating delicious meals with food raised on his property and playing music. He often leads songwriting workshops to help people tell their own truths with their stories, and is as busy as always writing, producing, performing, and just plain fully immersing himself in life.

Admission is $100 ($65 of your ticket price is tax deductible). All proceeds will go towards keeping this ship afloat so that we can set sail ever-more-resolutely when this pandemic is over.

Masks are required.

Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Space is limited.

Your ticket includes wine service.