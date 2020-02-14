Darren Johnson

to Google Calendar - Darren Johnson - 2020-02-14 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Darren Johnson - 2020-02-14 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Darren Johnson - 2020-02-14 22:00:00 iCalendar - Darren Johnson - 2020-02-14 22:00:00

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Whether playing solo or with his band, this Oregon-born, Tennessee based singer/songwriter walks a captivating line between folk, rock, and pop. “With a big voice and even bigger songs” (The Buffalo Gap; Portland, OR), The Darren Johnson is not your average guy with a guitar.

After living in Africa in 2001, the Darren Johnson took the I-5 corridor by storm and quickly became Portland, OR's most exciting bands. In 2008 however, Darren packed up his car with music equipment and cloths and moved to Tennessee where he has continued expanding his audience with a dynamic voice, catchy melodies and honest songwriting.

Recently, The Darren Johnson released their new single, Superhero, accompanying his previous releases, The Darren Johnson Effort, EP (2006) and Paradise Bent (2008). With its playful lyrics and refreshing melodies, Superhero gives a glimpse into an exciting evolution to this exciting artist. Combining his Pacific Northwest, indie-rock roots with his southern-folk influences, it’s a culmination of where he has been and where he is going.

Info

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4232661996
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Darren Johnson - 2020-02-14 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Darren Johnson - 2020-02-14 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Darren Johnson - 2020-02-14 22:00:00 iCalendar - Darren Johnson - 2020-02-14 22:00:00
DI 16.49

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

December 9, 2019

Tuesday

December 10, 2019

Wednesday

December 11, 2019

Thursday

December 12, 2019

Friday

December 13, 2019

Saturday

December 14, 2019

Sunday

December 15, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours