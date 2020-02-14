Whether playing solo or with his band, this Oregon-born, Tennessee based singer/songwriter walks a captivating line between folk, rock, and pop. “With a big voice and even bigger songs” (The Buffalo Gap; Portland, OR), The Darren Johnson is not your average guy with a guitar.

After living in Africa in 2001, the Darren Johnson took the I-5 corridor by storm and quickly became Portland, OR's most exciting bands. In 2008 however, Darren packed up his car with music equipment and cloths and moved to Tennessee where he has continued expanding his audience with a dynamic voice, catchy melodies and honest songwriting.

Recently, The Darren Johnson released their new single, Superhero, accompanying his previous releases, The Darren Johnson Effort, EP (2006) and Paradise Bent (2008). With its playful lyrics and refreshing melodies, Superhero gives a glimpse into an exciting evolution to this exciting artist. Combining his Pacific Northwest, indie-rock roots with his southern-folk influences, it’s a culmination of where he has been and where he is going.