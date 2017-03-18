Please join us to celebrate World Down Syndrome Awareness Day at the Tennessee Riverpark, Shelter #4, on March 18, 2017! This is a perfect way to show your support for those in our community who are more alike than they are different as we help raise awareness for our loved ones with Down syndrome in the Chattanooga area.

The Dash for DS 10K will begin at 8:45 am. The Dash for DS 5K will begin at 9 am. The 1 Mile Walk/Fun Run will begin at 9:15 am and the Kiddie K (for ages 12 and under) will begin at 10:00 am. Awards will follow the events at approximately 10:30 am. Packet pick-up will be Thursday, March 16 from 4:30 to 6:30 at Southside Social.

Participants in the Kiddie K (1K) must be registered to participate. Registration in the Kiddie K also allows the entrant to participate in the 1 Mile Family Walk/ Fun Run or the 5k Dash. One adult may accompany the child in the Kiddie K at no charge.

All Kiddie K participants will receive a participation award. Top 3 overall 10k and 5k both male and female runners will receive an award. First place runners, both male and female, for both the 10k and 5k, will receive an award per age group.

The Chattanooga Track Club will provide timing for the 5k and 10k events. The 1 mile walk/ Fun Run will be untimed. Day of (Walk-up) Registration is available. Day of Registration will begin at 7:00 am and end at 8:30 am Saturday, March 18.

Changes for races will be permitted day of (up until the 8:30 am cutoff), but no refunds will be awarded. If changing from the 5k to the 10k, you may pay the additional $10 on race day. If paying by debit or credit card (for any event) on race day, a $3 service charge will be added to the event total. Individuals with Down syndrome race or walk for FREE!