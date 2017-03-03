Please join the Chattanooga Down Syndrome Society to celebrate World Down Syndrome Awareness Day at the Tennessee Riverpark, Shelter #4, on March 18, 2017! The 4th annual Dash for DS is the perfect way to show your support for those in our community who are more alike than they are different as we help raise awareness for our loved ones with Down syndrome in the Chattanooga area. Proceeds stay in the greater Chattanooga area to provide educational opportunities, support, and grants for families with a loved one with DS.

Race Times:

10K- 8:45 am.

5K- 9 am.

1 Mile Walk/Fun Run- 9:15 am

Kiddie K (ages 12 and under)- 10:00 am.

Awards will follow the events at approximately 10:30 am.

Register here: https://dash4ds.redpodium.com/dash-for-ds