× Expand thechattery.org Date Night Painting: Sweetheart Trees

Join Amy Brauer of Nooga Studio to learn to paint sweetheart trees with your sweetheart! This date night painting is the perfect thing to complete together to hang on your wall.

New to acrylic painting? No worries! This painting is beginner-friendly.

Includes one 16x20 canvas and all the materials you’ll need to create your own painting.

Please note: Acrylic paint stains! Disposable aprons will be provided, but clothes you don’t mind getting paint on, just to be safe. Masks are required.

Class is BYOB. (21+ only.)

About the instructor:

Amy Brauer is a native Chattanoogan artist and educator. When she’s not teaching painting, you’ll find her planning parties, cooking Italian food, and creating custom pet portraits. Amy loves painting so much, she always signs her paintings with a kiss!