× Expand Mars Michael David Cook with The Swear at Songbirds

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $30

"I love creative endeavors. I like starting with nothing and then finishing with something that didn’t exist before."

David Cook (yes, the same David Cook who launched into stardom following his American Idol Season Seven win ) certainly knows his way around a good song.

Cook is well aware and grateful for the breaks American Idol has brought his way and for the opportunities he continues to have. He has no plans to slow it down. “I love creative endeavors. I like starting with nothing and then finishing with something that didn’t exist before. That’s my favorite thing about creating new music. I love being able to put something artistic out in the world for people to enjoy.”

David continues to find success, not only for himself, but also as a writer for other artists and touring throughout the world. 2018 brought an exciting new EP from Cook – Chromance. A fan of both Massive Attack and Nine Inch Nails, Cook always admired how they pushed the envelope and brought pop elements into rock music. “I used them as a bedrock for Chromance and how I wanted the record to feel.”

If putting out his 2018 EP wasn’t enough to keep Cook busy, that same year, he headed to the Great White Way for his Broadway debut as Charlie Price in KINKY BOOTS. “I’ve had conversations about finding creative outlets outside of being a musician, but the timing was never right.” While Cook was excited about his first starring role, he was also aware the message behind KINKY BOOTS was timely and relevant. “I was honored to be part of the show and get to work with so many amazing people.”

In 2020, David released two new singles. The first, Reds Turn Blue, is a nod to the manic highs (reds) and lows (blues) of anxiety, something David has struggled to overcome since his season seven win on American Idol. To capture that struggle, David worked with artist Justin A. Nixon to create a visual that was “sci-fi and sinister” but left open-ended to represent “that constant battle between anxiety and myself.” And the second, Strange World, is “my homage to this year,” said David. “Staring out of windows at the world outside, feeling disconnected from it, and trying to find those moments that would normally exist outside, inside.” Both singles, along with the driving Fire, are from his EP The Looking Glass, released in April 2021.

Cook’s latest single is TABOS (This’ll All Be Over Soon), released in April 2022.