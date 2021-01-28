The David Schwab Quartet

The Collegedale Credit Union Concert Series is proud to support live and local musicians to present the “David Schwab Quartet”! Come join us on Thursday, January 29th @ 7 p.m. for an evening filled with a cool mix of jazz standards and modern jazz lead by one David Schwab.

David Schwab is one of the most well-known and sought-after bassists in the Chattanooga area. Mr. Schwab earned his master’s degree in jazz studies from the University of New Orleans in 2004 and has been performing around Chattanooga ever since with the Alan Wyatt quartet, Robert Crabtree trio, Jim Crumble trio, Monday night jazz band, and many others.

Because the health and safety of our members and our community remains our priority, please understand that Collegedale Credit Union and The Commons will follow the guidance of city officials regarding any need to postpone this event.

For more information on this and upcoming concerts, please visit www.collegedale.org or call 423-396-2101.

Time: 7-8:30pm

Concerts & Live Music
4233962101
