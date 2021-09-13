David Sedaris

David Sedaris is one of Americas pre eminent humor writers. He is a master of satire and one of todays most observant writers. His new book, The Best of Me (Little Brown/Hachette, Fall 2020), is a collection of 42 previously published stories and essays, about which novelist Andrew Sean Greer wrote in the New York Times You must read The Best of Me. It will be a new experience, knowing that enough time has passed to find humor in the hardest parts of life. More than ever we are allowed to laugh. There are over 16 million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 32 languages. In 2018 he was awarded the Terry Southern Prize for Humor, as well as the Medal for Spoken Language from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In March 2019 he was elected as a member into the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In 2020 the New York Public Library voted Me Talk Pretty One Day one of the 125 most important books of the last 125 years.