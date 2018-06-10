Join us for an afternoon of food, fellowship and gospel music, featuring amazing local talent. Enjoy congregation songs from the Red Back Hymnal. Visit the Red Back Hymnal exhibit inside the Museum Center. Bring enough food for your family and some to share. Bring your Red Back Hymnal and don’t forget your chair! Tea, water, plates, napkins, and utensils will be provided. Admission is free. A love offering will be taken to support the Red Back Hymnal exhibit.
All Day Sing & Dinner On the Ground
Museum Center at 5ive Points 200 Inman Street, East Cleveland, Tennessee 37311
