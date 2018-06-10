All Day Sing & Dinner On the Ground

to Google Calendar - All Day Sing & Dinner On the Ground - 2018-06-10 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - All Day Sing & Dinner On the Ground - 2018-06-10 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All Day Sing & Dinner On the Ground - 2018-06-10 13:30:00 iCalendar - All Day Sing & Dinner On the Ground - 2018-06-10 13:30:00

Museum Center at 5ive Points 200 Inman Street, East Cleveland, Tennessee 37311

Join us for an afternoon of food, fellowship and gospel music, featuring amazing local talent. Enjoy congregation songs from the Red Back Hymnal. Visit the Red Back Hymnal exhibit inside the Museum Center. Bring enough food for your family and some to share. Bring your Red Back Hymnal and don’t forget your chair! Tea, water, plates, napkins, and utensils will be provided. Admission is free. A love offering will be taken to support the Red Back Hymnal exhibit.

Info
Museum Center at 5ive Points 200 Inman Street, East Cleveland, Tennessee 37311 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, This & That
423-339-5745
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - All Day Sing & Dinner On the Ground - 2018-06-10 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - All Day Sing & Dinner On the Ground - 2018-06-10 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All Day Sing & Dinner On the Ground - 2018-06-10 13:30:00 iCalendar - All Day Sing & Dinner On the Ground - 2018-06-10 13:30:00
DI 15.23

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Friday

June 8, 2018

Saturday

June 9, 2018

Sunday

June 10, 2018

Monday

June 11, 2018

Tuesday

June 12, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours