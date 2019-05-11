Day Out with Thomas the Tank Engine

Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum 4119 Cromwell Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to go full steam ahead for a day of engaging activities and fun adventures at Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019. Children are invited to spend a day with their friend Thomas when the #1 Engine pulls into Tennessee Valley Railroad on May 11-12 and May 18-19, 2019. Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019 is presented by Mattel.

Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum 4119 Cromwell Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Kids & Family
