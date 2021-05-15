Day Out With Thomas

All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine will be hosting outdoor events at the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum on May 1, 2, 8, 15, & 16, 2021.

With extensive health and safety protocols in place, this fun-filled event offers families the opportunity to hop on board an interactive train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine, and enjoy access to family activities including lawn games, live entertainment, photo ops, a bubble zone and more. Grab your Party Pass to track your journey and pick up favors at stops along the way. Say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, the Railway Controller from The Island of Sodor, stop in the party corner for lawn game fun, have a blast in the bubble zone and check out the pop-up gift shop for exclusive Thomas swag! We’re back on track for delivering fun and memories! Capacity will be limited and advanced tickets are required.

Tickets for an unforgettable day at Day Out With Thomas are on sale now and are available at www.dayoutwiththomas.com. Ticket prices are $24 for ages 2 and up (service charges and fees may apply). Advanced tickets are required. Walk-up sales will not be available.

For more information and directions, contact Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum at 423-894-8028, www.tvrail.com