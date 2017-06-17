The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, present free public gardening classes on the 3rd Saturday, February through November. On Saturday, June 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, the topic will be “Daylilies for a Day” presented by George Gannaway, Master Gardener. MGHC classes take place at the UT Extension, Agricultural Service Center, 6183 Adamson Circle, located off Bonny Oaks Drive. For additional information, visit: mghc.org/education-committee-classes/.

George Gannaway, notes, “The daylily is recognized for its beautiful blooms that last for one day. Daylilies are well-suited to many different uses in the garden and landscape. They tolerate a wide variety of soil conditions, are not troubled by diseases or pests, and bloom faithfully for years with virtually no attention. The shorter, more compact varieties work well planted directly into perennial borders, where their blooms provide a welcome mid-summer boost. In groups of 3 or 5, daylilies are ideal for landscape plantings, especially when paired with ornamental grasses and small shrubs. Daylilies are also perfect for mass plantings along a fence or walkway, where they form a dense, weed-proof display. I look forward to sharing my enthusiasm for these beautiful and varied flowering plants in a presentation that will be informative and full of surprises.”

Master Gardeners of Hamilton County is a non-profit, educational, volunteer organization that plays an important role in the civic life of Chattanooga and the surrounding area. Among the many on-going landscaping and garden partnerships undertaken by MGHC are: Aquarium Butterfly & Hummingbird Garden, Bonny Oaks Arboretum, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Chattanooga Zoo, McCoy Farm & Garden, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, and Siskin Children’s Garden.