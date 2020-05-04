Days of Possibilities

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Days of Possibilities

Join Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga for a virtual live performance of Rich Orloff's DAYS OF POSSIBILITIES.

"Adapted from letters and interviews with students who attended Oberlin College in Ohio, DAYS OF POSSIBILITIES explores the journey of one college's response to the Vietnam War, from small and polite demonstrations in 1964 to the campus-wide response in 1970 when National Guardsmen killed four unarmed students during a demonstration at Kent State University. Along the way we meet the full spectrum of students, including the radical, the cautious, the conservative, and the chronically undecided." - Rich Orloff.

This is part of a nationwide event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Kent State University shootings.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1582409818603558/

Theater & Dance
