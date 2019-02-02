The system isn’t corrupt. Corruption is the system.

Frank Bigelow is just an ordinary guy working for a newspaper, when he’s assigned the interview of a lifetime: Jack Nelson, famed actor turned senatorial candidate. Frank heads to Philadelphia to meet Jack undercover at the Pavilion hotel, only to discover it’s the end of a massive sales conference. He makes a few connections, does some partying, then wakes up feeling different.

Only then does he realize he’s been poisoned. There’s no cure, and he’ll die within hours. But who did this to him? And why? With no help from the police or doctors, Frank sets out to solve his own murder before it’s too late. But as he peels back the surface of the tangled organization that’s infected him, he discovers a secret underworld of deceit and crime, with no way out. All he can do is go forward down his path of destruction and hope for answers. And maybe a little revenge.

Based on the 1949 movie of the same name, “Dead on Arrival” is a thrilling Cold War update to a neo-noir classic that helped shape the genre. Fans of crime and noir stories will especially enjoy this stage translation.