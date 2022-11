× Expand Christian McDonald Dealing with Grief at Christmas (760 × 450 px) - 1 Dealing with Grief

For people who are experiencing loss, recently or in the past, the joyful season of Christmas can bring up emotions of sadness and loneliness. One way to lessen the impact of grief at the holidays is to plan for it, and talk with others. Come join us on December 11th to find practical ways to manage grief and loss during the holiday season.