East Brainerd Community Theatre is proud to present the hilarious Jones Hope Wooten comedy Dearly Beloved, about an over-the-top wedding, three feuding sisters and a church full of small town eccentrics. In this fast-paced, laugh-a-minute comedy, the Futrelle sisters of Fayro, Texas – Frankie, Twink and their estranged sister, Honey Raye - are thrown together to pull off a family wedding. Between Frankie’s suspicions of her husband’s infidelity, Twink’s revamp of the wedding dinner and Honey Raye’s bombshell news that’s fueled her mysterious move back to town, the chances for this wedding being a success are fading fast.

The show will be presented Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 24th-26th at 7:30. There will be one matinee, Sunday, October 27th, at 2:30. Tickets are available through Eventbrite, at the Christ UMC office during business hours or at the door. Tickets are $10 through October 23rd and $15 at the door.