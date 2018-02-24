Dearly Departed

Signal Crest United Methodist Church 1005 Rid 1005 Ridgeway Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37377

Last presented in 2000, Signal Mountain Playhouse is excited to produce the wildly entertaining and popular "Dearly Departed." This hilarious comedy is co-directed by David Wood and Michelle Ford, and it promises to warm your heart enough to make you forget how cold it is outside.

"Dearly Departed" will be performed in The Crest Center at Signal Crest United Methodist Church. Dessert & coffee will be served beginning at 6:45, and the show will begin at 8:00.

Tickets are $15 each, and only cash or checks will be accepted at the door.

Signal Crest United Methodist Church 1005 Ridgeway Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37377
