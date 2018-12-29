"Death Takes a Holiday" Auditions

You're invited to audition for our upcoming drama/comedy "Death Takes a Holiday".

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Dec. 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Mars Theatre, 117 N. Chattanooga Ave., Lafayette, GA

WHAT TO BRING: You (we will provide forms, scripts, etc.)

GENRE: Romantic dramedy

PERFORMANCES: Weekends, Feb. 14 through 17

ROLES: Adult males and females.

SYNOPSIS: A man stumbles into a police office, shaken and dfter years of questioning why people fear him, Death takes on human form for three days so that he can mingle among mortals and find an answer. He finds a host in Duke Lambert after revealing himself and his intentions to the Duke, and takes up temporary residence in the Duke's villa.

However, events soon spiral out of control as Death falls in love with the beautiful young Grazia. As he does so, Duke Lambert, the father of Grazia's mortal lover Corrado, begs him to give Grazia up and leave her among the living. Death must decide whether to seek his own happiness, or sacrifice it so that Grazia may live.