The Mars Theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga St., Lafayette, Georgia. Tickets can be purchased online at www.BAPshows.com or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime

“Death Takes a Holiday” details the story of Death and his quest to understand why people are afraid of him and want to hang onto their lives. In order to answer the question, Death takes on human form as Morte (Italian for Death), recruiting an aging Duke Parrish to help teach him why life is so important to mankind. With the Duke as his guide, he begins to awkwardly navigate human activities, ranging from family, business, and most importantly, love.

As Morte spends time with the Duke’s family - he begins to understand the interpersonal relationships surrounding the Duke, his wife, their three daughters and his best friend. While the Duke spends time with Morte, he begins to accept his life’s journey and all the inevitable bumps and changes, and through each of the characters we find something very interesting about our humanity, the joy of existence, and are reminded that life is about how we love each other.

You don’t want to miss this one, whether its your first valentines, or your 50th, this show is a must see. This show is appropriate for all audiences. Running time 2.5 hours with 15 minute intermisison.

For questions, call (706) 621-2870.