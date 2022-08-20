Artist Debra Nadelhoffer is bringing new work to the gallery and will demo her painting process during her visit. Don't miss this chance to see freshly painted artworks and learn about the inspiration and techniques behind them!
Debra Nadelhoffer Painting Demo
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
