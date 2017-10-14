$10 At the Door with valid ID 21+
Deceased, Coathanger Abortion, Eldre, Summoner's Circle, Pale Rider
Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Tuesday
Education & Learning154th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Concerts & Live MusicString Theory: David Shifrin, Paul Neubauer, & Gloria Chien
Concerts & Live MusicU.S. Navy Band Brass Quintet
Wednesday
Education & Learning154th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
Thursday
Art & ExhibitionsSeptember ChattaNewbies: Hunter Museum
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicRick Rushing Blues Jazz 'n Friends
Friday
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Theater & DanceThe Real Inspector Hound
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
Health & WellnessDisaster+Travel+Wilderness First Aid Course
This & ThatBuddy Walk
Concerts & Live MusicFiddle Fest
Concerts & Live MusicEast Tennessee Music Collectors Show
Sunday
Concerts & Live MusicNativity Rising Artists: The Baroque Oboe
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Theater & DanceThe Wiz
Theater & Dance“The Glass Menagerie”
Health & WellnessDisaster+Travel+Wilderness First Aid Course
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
Monday
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicTyson Leamon
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Art & ExhibitionsFigure Drawing with George Dawnay
Art & ExhibitionsOriginal Paintings by Melissa Gates
