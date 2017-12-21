December Chattanewbies with The Chattery

This month we are partnering with The Chattery at their new space!

The Chattery offers fun, accessible and affordable classes for everyone. They bring an unlimited variety of classes to the Chattanooga community that range from mixology to flower arranging to financial planning. The classes are suggested and taught by members of the community.

Stop by for a drink and some holiday-themed crafts from 5:30pm-7pm.

ChattaNewbies is a casual happy hour that serves as an opportunity to get to know one another and share what we know about this new city. We'd love for you and all the newbies you know to join us as we discover together what's what in CHA.

This event is a collaboration between River City Company, The Tomorrow Building, Causeway, Society of Work, and The Enterprise Center.