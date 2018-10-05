DéfiléART with Ballet Tennessee

The French-American Chamber of Commerce presents: A fashion, art show and ballet performance from Ballet Tennessee to showcase the paper dresses of French artist Alice-Anne Augustin, as well as the work of local artists.
A crêpes buffet is included
The Granfalloon 400 East Main Street , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
