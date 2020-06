Deltas in Search of CHANGE: A Conversation with Local Law Enforcement

The Chattanooga Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is hosting a LIVE! virtual panel conversation with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department. Guest panelists are Sheriff Jim Hammond, Captain Van Hinton and Deputy Jessica White. This conversation is one that you do not want to miss.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/263732271380813/