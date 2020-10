Demond Moultrie: Wednesday Jazz Online

Demond Moultrie is a singer-songwriter who backs himself on piano and guitar. Expect an evening of personal work that is in the lineage but not jazz standards. Unfortunately, we’re still limited to the online platform, but with our new, 3-camera capability, the experience is getting bettter and better. A mere $4.99 streaming ticket will get you on and support the community!

https://www.facebook.com/events/723042468310183/