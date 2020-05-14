× Expand The Chattery Demystifying Childbirth

Presented by The Chattery.

This class is designed to help first time parents become more informed and confident as their birth approaches. We will discuss signs of labor, stages of labor, induction, augmentation, and epidurals. Appropriate comfort measures for each stage will be explored. The experience of vaginal and c/section birth and aftercare for each will be discussed as well as tailoring your experience to make it the most meaningful.

This class is for anyone who is pregnant or thinking about having a baby.

This class is part of The Chattery's Parenthood series.

Class Details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/demystifying-childbirth-online-event-tickets-103104636744

About the teacher:

Judie Misner has had a particular interest in New mothers and babies since the birth of her 4 children and graduation from the University of Illinois College of Nursing. She became certified as an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) in 1995 and has worked as a lactation consultant at Erlanger East Hospital for 14 years. Judie's professional training and years of observation and experience make her amply qualified to teach Planning for Parenthood.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.