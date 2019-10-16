Denim and Diamonds Fall Ball

Join us for the newest incarnation of Denim & Diamonds: the Fall Ball gala! As always, it will be an evening of good fun, good food and friendship to herald in the holiday season.

Guests can get wild on the dance floor with our DJ while future rock stars can show their stuff on our karaoke bar. And, we have not forgotten the college football fans. You can take a break from dancing and singing in our sports lounges and watch the best games on big screen TVs.

Seasonal heavy hors d'oeuvres and adult beverages will satisfy the appetite and quench the thirst.

In traditional Denim & Diamonds fashion, we invite you to come as dressed up or as dressed down as you please. Your favorite football jersey would work.