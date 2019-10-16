Denim and Diamonds Fall Ball

Google Calendar - Denim and Diamonds Fall Ball - 2019-10-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Denim and Diamonds Fall Ball - 2019-10-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Denim and Diamonds Fall Ball - 2019-10-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Denim and Diamonds Fall Ball - 2019-10-16 19:00:00

Stratton Hall 3146 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Join us for the newest incarnation of Denim & Diamonds: the Fall Ball gala! As always, it will be an evening of good fun, good food and friendship to herald in the holiday season.

Guests can get wild on the dance floor with our DJ while future rock stars can show their stuff on our karaoke bar. And, we have not forgotten the college football fans. You can take a break from dancing and singing in our sports lounges and watch the best games on big screen TVs.

Seasonal heavy hors d'oeuvres and adult beverages will satisfy the appetite and quench the thirst.

In traditional Denim & Diamonds fashion, we invite you to come as dressed up or as dressed down as you please. Your favorite football jersey would work.

Info

Stratton Hall 3146 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
Google Calendar - Denim and Diamonds Fall Ball - 2019-10-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Denim and Diamonds Fall Ball - 2019-10-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Denim and Diamonds Fall Ball - 2019-10-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Denim and Diamonds Fall Ball - 2019-10-16 19:00:00
DI 16.33

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

August 15, 2019

Friday

August 16, 2019

Saturday

August 17, 2019

Sunday

August 18, 2019

Monday

August 19, 2019

Tuesday

August 20, 2019

Wednesday

August 21, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours